Thenpennai river: TN govt to file review petition against SC verdict

Chennai: Tamilnadu government is all set to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s verdict permitting the construction of dam across Thenpennai River.

Supreme Court on 14 November, dismissed Tamilnadu’s petition asking to stay the Karnataka government’s construction of a dam across the river.

Justice U U Lalit delivered the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides. Sources said a meeting to file the review petition was held recently.

Meanwhile, Ministers D Jayakumar and P Thangamani today met Central Minister of Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and submitted a petition with various demands.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Jayakumar said they have expressed their opposition for the Dam Safety Bill proposed by the Central Government. ‘We have asked to give exemption for the five dams supplying water to Tamilnadu,’ he said.

He further said that they also discussed the Supreme Court granting permission to construct a dam in Mekedattu. ‘Appropriate measures will be taken by the Tamilnadu government in the issue after discussion,’ he said.