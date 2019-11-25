Vijay’s next about NEET issue?

Chennai: After Bigil, Vijay is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next. Buzz is that Vijay will play the role of college professor. Sources say that the movie is based on NEET and issues surrounding it.

They say that the film has been titled Doctor and the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot in February. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a role of an antagonist, Malavikka Mohanan who was last seen in Petta will have a pivotal role.

The film also features stars like Shanthnu, Andrea Jeremiah, Antony Varghese and Gowri G Kishan in crucial roles. Music is by Anirudh.