Actor Bhagyaraj in trouble for speaking against women

Chennai: Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj’s utterance at an audio launch event here last night has led to many raise their eyebrows. His remarks against women has won him condemnation in social media.

Speaking at the audio launch of Karuthukkalai Padhivu Sei here yesterday, Bhagyaraj bashed women for ”being careless” and ”letting men use” them.

When he spoke about the infamous Pollachi case, where many women were raped and videotaped, he stated that the women were so ”weak” and allowed the accused to ”use them”.

Bhagyaraja also mentioned that women murder their husbands and kids for their illicit affairs whereas men manage all women they marry without causing trouble to any of them.

Bigg Boss fame Meera Mithun, Kasthuri Raja, S Ve Shekher, actor-cinematographer Natraj, music director Dheena were present on the occasion.