Fire at plastic factory at Kodungaiyur

Chennai: A major fire broke out at a plastic factory at SIDCO Nagar, Kodungaiyur in the wee hours of today.

According to police, the fire began spreading at 2.45 am at the plastic manufacturing company owned by one Vignesh.

He had four complexes one next to the other, police said, adding that all four buildings suffered extensive damage.

Nearly 50 fire fighters from 10 stations including Esplanade, Korukkupet, S M Nagar, Madhavaram, Mannadi, Royapuram and Teynampet were pressed into service.

Thirty fire tankers were also rushed to the spot to put out the fire. It took four hours to douse the fire, police said. The factory was completely gutted. A short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. Kodungaiyur police have registered a case.