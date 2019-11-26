Four people killed in road mishaps in Chennai

Chennai: Road accidents in different parts of the city have claimed the lives of four people.

According to police, Muniraj Rajappa (65) was crossing the road at Nazarethpet when he was hit by a private bus.

He was a native of Dharmapuri and his body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post mortem.

In another incident, Ilango (50), an auto driver, was ferrying a passenger identified as Arunachalam to Vadapalani.

Police said Ilango tried to overtake a lorry, when it hit his vehicle and the auto overturned. Both Ilango and Arunachalam suffered injuries and were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital. However, Ilango died at the hospital, while Arunachalam is undergoing treatment.

Arul (69) was crossing the road at Washermenpet when an auto hit him. He is said to have died on the spot. Ranjit (21), who was riding on a two-wheeler near Indira Nagar Railway Station, rammed against a car in front of him and died.