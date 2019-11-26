Government works hard for farmers’ welfare: Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said the present government works hard for the betterment of the lives of the farmers.

Speaking after inaugurating Kallakurichi as the 34th district of the State, Palaniswami said various welfare schemes for the benefit of the farmers were announced and implemented by the government.

”Kudimaramathu scheme, construction of check dams at a cost of Rs 600 crore and crop insurance are some of the notable schemes,” he pointed out.

He further said a food park will be set up at Tindivanam where farmers can sell their products at a nominal price.

Palaniswami along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneersevlam and senior Ministers took part in a function at Kallakurichi marking the official launch of the district.

In January, Palaniswami announced the carving out of the district of Kallakurichi, from Villuppuram. The newly formed district covers 5 talukas – Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram, Ulunderpet, Thirukovilur, Kalvarayanmalai.

Kiran Gurrala, who was appointed as the special officer of Kallakurichi, was posted as the Collector of the same district. T Jayachandran has been posted as the SP of Kallakurichi district.

Formation of new districts in the State, which was announced by Palaniswami earlier this year, was released in the government Gazette 13 November.

Tamilnadu will now have 37 districts, up from 32..

Pongal gift from EPS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that the Pongal cash and gift hamper scheme which was introduced by the State government this year will be continued next year also.

”Gift hampers containing raw rice, sugar, raisins, cashew nuts, cardamom and sugarcane to all card holders along with Rs 1,000 will be given before the Pongal festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deadline to change sugar cards to rice cards has been extended till 29 November.