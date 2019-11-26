Himalaya Drug Company launches Quistakids

Chennai: Leading homegrown wellness brand, the Himalaya Drug Company announced the launch of Quistakidz, a nutritional supplement formulated for children aged between three and 10 years. According to a press release, it aids inactive growth, building strong immunity and supporting memory in children.

Fortified with 100 per cent milk protein, minerals, and vitamins, Quistakidz brings in scientific research along with time-tested traditional ingredients, the release noted.

“At Himalaya, we work towards offering solutions that are scientifically researched and include the goodness of herbs. Quistakidz ensures the benefit of both worlds, which blend to meet the requirements of growing children,” says CEO, The Himalaya Drug Company, Philipe Haydon.