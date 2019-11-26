I am in DMK, says MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy

Chennai: Erode MP Ganesamoorthy has said that he resigned from MDMK even before contesting on behalf of the DMK in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Ganesamoorthy said he relieved himself from the basic membership of MDMK and became a member of the DMK.

He made the statement in response to a PIL filed by M L Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. In his affidavit filed in September, Ravi asked the Court to declare the results of five Parliamentary constituencies as illegal, as the members of different political parties had contested there from the symbol of another party.

Justice M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee accepted the petition and issued notices to Election Commission, AIADMK and DMK. Notices were also issued to Perambalur MP T R Paarivendhar, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, Namakkal MP A K P Chinnaraj, and Erode MP Ganesamoorthy.