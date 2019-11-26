‘I am proud of Dhruv,’ says Vikram

“Dhruv has got a wonderful opening. His performance in Adithya Varma was excellent. I am proud of my son,” says actor Vikram. Speaking at the thanks giving meet of Adithya Varma in Chennai, Vikram, said, “The response has been phenomenal for the movie. I am happy that people heap laurels on Dhruv’s performance.”

Directed by Gireesaaya, the movie also featured Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand in key roles. Music was by Radhan. A remake of Teluu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, it saw a good opening at the box office.

Vikram added, “I should thank our Mukesh who gave whatever the crew wanted. Ravi K Chandran’s cinematography travelled along with the story. Gireesaaya gave his heart and soul for the film’. Vikram also heaped laurls on music composer Radhan. He is a wonderful talent and he will go places.”

An ecstatic Dhruv complimented his father for being with him all through the shoot and help him give his best. “Had Vikram got such a film early in his career, he would have made it big long back. No doubt he is a hardworking and an excellent actor. He will always be my role model.” He also thanked his cast and crew on the occasion.