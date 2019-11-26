ISL in Pics: Chennaiyin FC defeats Hyderabad FC

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri turned out to be the stars for Chennaiyin FC as they helped break the goalless streak of their team and ensured that they secure their first victory of this season’s Indian Super League against Hyderabad FC (2-1) in front of the delirious home crowd here, Monday.

Our lensman H Bobby Derin captures the nail biting scenes between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city.

Gurtej Singh (Left) and Dragos Firtulescu (Right) fight for the ball.

Anirudh Thapa looks to pass the ball

 

Chennaiyin FC erupts in joy after scoring the first goal at 92nd minute.

 

 

 

Gloomy faces of Chennaiyin FC fans after Hyderabad FC scores the equaliser.

Nerijus Valskis celebrates after scoring the final goal of the match.

 

Photographer B Anand captures the moment when Chennaiyin FC co-owners Abhishek Bachchan and Vita Dani celebrate the victory with the fans.

 

 

 

