ISL in Pics: Chennaiyin FC defeats Hyderabad FC

Chennai: Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri turned out to be the stars for Chennaiyin FC as they helped break the goalless streak of their team and ensured that they secure their first victory of this season’s Indian Super League against Hyderabad FC (2-1) in front of the delirious home crowd here, Monday.

Our lensman H Bobby Derin captures the nail biting scenes between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city.

Chennaiyin FC erupts in joy after scoring the first goal at 92nd minute.

Photographer B Anand captures the moment when Chennaiyin FC co-owners Abhishek Bachchan and Vita Dani celebrate the victory with the fans.