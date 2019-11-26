Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quits

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said he is resigning after his government lost majority following Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar quitting his post.

Ajit Pawar had supported BJP as leader of the 54-member NCP legislature party and with his resignation earlier in the day, the government has lost majority, he said.

“We don’t have majority after Ajit Pawar’s resignation as Dy CM,” Fadnavis said. “I will be submitting my resignation to the Governor after this media briefing,” he said.

Fadnavis says BJP will become the voice of the people as a responsible opposition. “We won’t indulge in horse- trading,” he added.

Asked if he thought Ajit Pawar extending support to the BJP was a strategy of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, “Sharad Pawar will be able to comment on this issue”.

“Ajit Pawar told me he was quitting due to personal reasons,” Fadnavis said. Maharashtra Assembly poll mandate was more for BJP than Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people: Congress

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was “based on lies and fell like a house of cards”, the Congress said today minutes after the Maharashtra Chief Minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those “who kidnapped the people’s mandate” has been exposed.

“Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards,” he said.