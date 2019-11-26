Minister alleges conspiracy behind Trupti Desai’s decision to visit Sabarimala

Kochi: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran today alleged conspiracy behind women’s rights activist Trupti Desai’s decision to visit Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

“The government suspects a conspiracy behind Trupti Desai’s decision to go to Sabarimala. She has come from Pune, a stronghold of the RSS and the BJP,” the Minister told reporters in Thalassery.

The Minister alleged that the move was to create trouble during a peaceful pilgrim season in Sabarimala. He was responding to queries on a team led by Desai headed for Sabarimala. The activists reached Kochi this morning.

They are currently at the Kochi city police commissionerate. A large number of Ayyappa devotees and BJP activists have gathered outside the commissionerate chanting ‘Ayyappa Saranam’ mantra protesting against Desai’s visit.