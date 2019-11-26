Miss Diva 2020 shorlists 100 candidates from Chennai

Miss Diva 2020 announced the launch of its 8th edition in association with LIVA recently by Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta and the reigning Miss Diva Universe, Vartika Singh. Chennai audition was held on 24 November and 100 candidates were shortlisted.

The chosen ones from Chennai and the remaining 9 cities – Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Delhi will arrive at Mumbai for the final auditions.

The winner of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 will represent India at the Miss Universe 2020 and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020 will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2020. Speaking on the occasion, mentor Lara Dutta, said, “It is thrilling to be back with the all new season of LIVA Miss Diva 2020.The journey of finding the most deserving Indian face worthy of representing India on a global level is exceptional.”