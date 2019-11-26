San Francisco Travel Association pitches city as premium travel destination

Chennai: “There is an uphill in the number of emerging Indian entrepreneurs in San Francisco.Indian restaurants are also picking up in the city.The wider Bay area in the south of the city is a home to giants such as Apple,Google and Facebook,” said an official of San Francisco Travel Association (SFTA).

A media roundtable was organized here on 22 November by SFTA to promote the city of San Francisco as a travel destination. San Francisco Travel Association is an independent not-for-profit destination marketing organization with a mission to enhance the local economy by marketing San Francisco and the Bay Area as a premier destination for conventions, meetings, events and leisure travel.

To accomplish this goal, SFTA courts a highly qualified list of national, regional and state meeting planners,domestic and international tour packagers, wholesalers, operators and travel agents, leisure travelers, local, national and international media.

“San Francisco is not a budget destination and affordable. Our target audience are affluent and super affluent,” said the official. The official then spoke about the city’s famous attractions like Alcatraz Island and Fisherman’s Wharf. The sightseeing possibilities here are extensive, the official noted from Golden Gate Park, home to gardens and museums, temples, theaters, workshops, from small businesses, stores, antique and to souvenir shops. Chinatown has become one of the major sites of San Francisco, the official said.