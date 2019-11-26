SK’s ‘Hero’ from 20 Dec

Chennai: Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Hero’ is confirmed for release 20 December. Directed by PS Mithran, the film also has Kalyani, Abhay Deol, and Arjun in pivotal characters. Touted to be a superhero film set against the irregularities in the educational system, ‘Hero’ is said to be the costliest film in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.

Also sources close to KJR Studios, the producers of the movie, confirmed that all problem over financial tussle with TSR Films have been resolved to ensure a smooth release in December.