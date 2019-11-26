TASMAC shop poses threat on all fronts at Thiruneermalai

Chennai: Residents of Thiruneermalai are increasingly irked by a TASMAC outlet situated on the Pallavaram-Thiruneermalai Main Road, as it disturbs the vehicular flow, apart from being a threat to safety in the surrounding localities.

According to sources, people opine that the shop situated near GST Road, adds to the existing traffic, and people find it uncomfortable to travel in this route during peak hours.

Nisha, who works in a furniture showroom in the same locality, says, “It is tough to travel in this road, as there is heavy traffic. Adding to this, people who come to the bar, park their vehicles in an improper way, blocking the path for everyone. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road.”

“The way these tipplers behave is quite scary. They all form a crowd near the TASMAC after 7 pm. It is unsafe to travel alone,” she adds.

Gopi who resides in the same locality, also has the same opinion.

He says, “These people behave in an unruly manner. They stand on the road and keep creating a fuss every day.”

Commuters want authorities to focus on the vehicular congestion too, as heavy vehicles including water tankers and college buses ply on this road.

On this, a police personnel, says, “Traffic is always high here, especially during peak hours. It is a herculean task to regulate the flow.”

Residents now want the liquor outlet to be moved away from here, or at least the presence of policemen near the shop, to avoid chaos on the main road.

(This article is written by S Sangavi.)