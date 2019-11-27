Cut in power supply tomorrow

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city tomorrow, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Raj Bhavan: Rajbhavan Colony, Kannigapuram 1st to 34th Street, Velachery Main Road, Race View Colony 1st to 3rd Streets, Bharathi Nagar, Five Furlong Road, Race Course Road, Vandikaran Road, Nehru Nagar, Periyar Nagar, TNHB Colony, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and Indra Gandhi Nagar 1st to 6th Streets.

Choolai: Part of Sydenhams Road, Deppo Street, P T Mudhali Street, Part of Sami Pillai Street, Vepery High Road, Naval Hospital Road, Choolai High Road, A.P Road and Lane, Part of Kannappar Thidal, V V Koil Street, Kuravan Kulam, Subbaha Naidu Street, Sokkavel Subramani Street, Govindan Street, Raghava Street, Part of Manickam Street, Part of Nammalwar Street, Part of NP Kovil Street, Part of Kiththalai Street, Part of Madurai Street and Ashtabujam Lane, Basin Bridge Railway HT Service, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Kandapa Street, Railway HT Service, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Apparao Garden, Periya Thambi Street, Andiyappan Street, Anandha Krishnan Street, P K Mudhali Street, Sydhens Road, Nehru Timber Market, Part of Sattanaicken Street, Part of Kannappar Road, Part of Hunters Road, General Collins Road, Kandappa Street, Venkatasamy Street, Arani Muthu Street, Saalai Street, AP Road Part, Kalathiappa Street Part, P B Road Part, Dharmaraja Kovil Street, Wall Tax Road and Part of Park Town.