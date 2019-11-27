IIT Madras former student Fathima’s family meets forensic team

Chennai: The family members of Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT-Madras, who committed suicide on campus arrived in the city this morning following summons from the Forensic team of the city police.

Sources said, the family had earlier handed over the phone which had the suicide note of Fathima to the Kotturpuram police.

The phone was unlocked when the family found it, but later they put a new lock on the phone and submitted it to the police as evidence.

The family’s advocate immediately filed a case with the City Metropolitan Court stating that the phone must be investigated in the presence of the family. The court granted permission for it.

The family will also meet the CCB Additional Commissioner C Eswaramoorthy today who is heading the investigation.

It may be noted that on 9 November, Fathima, student of Humanities and Development Studies ended her life at the college hostel. A suicide note on her mobile phone named three professors had harassed her.