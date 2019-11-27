Palaniswami to inaugurate two new districts tomorrow

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be inaugurating the newly formed Ranipet and Tirupattur districts tomorrow.

He will also be throwing open various infrastructure projects that have been completed in the districts and lay foundation stone for new projects. Ranipet and Tirupattur were carved out from Vellore district.

Palaniswami will inaugurate the Tirupattur district at 10.30 am from the Tirupattur Don Bosco Matriculation Ground. Following this, he will inaugurate the Ranipet district at 12.30 pm from the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine premises in Ranipet.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and top officials will be taking part in the events.

The Tirupattur district will comprise of Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Naattrampalli and Ambur taluks. Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi have been created as revenue divisions.

In Ranipet, Ranipet and Arakkonam will act as the revenue divisions and the district will comprise of the Arcot, Nemmili, Walajabad and Arakkonam taluks.

It may be noted that Palaniswami inaugurated the newly formed Kallakurichi district yesterday. He had also inaugurated Tenkasi district last week.

Formation of new districts in the State, which was announced by the Chief Minister Palaniswami earlier this year, was released in the government Gazette 13 November.

Tamilnadu will now have 37 districts, up from 32. Since January 2019, the government has announced creation of five additional districts in the State, in a bid to fulfil longtime requests of people and to ensure better administration.

Rs 2,363 cr for Pongal gift

The State government today released a government order alloting Rs 2,363 crore for distributing Pongal cash and gift hamper.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami yesterday announced that the Pongal cash and gift hamper scheme which was introduced by the State government this year will be continued next year also.

”Gift hampers containing raw rice, sugar, raisins, cashew nuts, cardamom and sugarcane to all card holders along with Rs 1,000 will be given before the Pongal festival,” he said.