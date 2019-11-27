SRM professor to do research in Australian National University

Chennai: In a bid to improve research activities and facilitate faculty abroad programme, C Gopalakrishnan, associate professor from the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur will soon be part of Australian National University (ANU)’s Faculty Abroad Programme.

Based on his scientific achievements, he has been invited as visiting professor to ANU to work on specific and targeted research areas which has a strong direct relevance to societal needs.

The selection is based on individual accomplishments which includes demonstrated excellence in their career internationally and added value to diversity.

This will facilitate him to teach and do research work on his project Nano Biomedical Devices, which are used in the early stage detection and prevention of fatal diseases such as cancer that have become a challenge for medical practioners and scientists, a press release said.