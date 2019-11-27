Tamil actor Balasingh passes away in Chennai

Chennai: Noted Tamil actor Balasingh (67) passed away earlier today.

Sources say that he was hospitalised due to food poisoning and age-related ailments. Started his career in stage plays, his performance as baddie in Nassar’s Avatharam won him great recognition in Tamil cinema.

Though Balasingh appeared in a lot of hit films like Indian, Dheena, and Saamy, his role as the corrupt politician in Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai made him popular in the industry. He was last seen in Arya’s Magamuni.

His recent films include Jigarthanda, NGK, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Saamy Square and Thaana Serndha Koottam.

Balasingh also acted in a few TV serials including Rudhraveenai, Aathira, and Nalla Neram. Bala Singh also acted in a few Malayalam films as well. He was residing at Virugambakkam.