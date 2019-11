Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today returned home after being discharged from a private hospital, where he underwent knee surgery. He is reportedly doing well.

He underwent a surgical procedure last Friday for the removal of an implant placed in his leg after he suffered a fracture in 2016.

Due to his busy schedule in politics and film commitments, there has been a postponement of the procedure for removal of the implant. Eventually it was completed last week.