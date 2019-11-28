Chennai suburb residents seek reduction in sewerage, water tax

Chennai: The State government withheld its revised property tax and has constituted a four-member committee to study the representations made from several quarters on the revised tax. The announcement has evoked mixed response from residents, who have been fighting for reduction for long time now.

A government order stated that the decision will continue until the panel submits its findings. Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani clarified that compensation will be issued to the residents who had already paid the tax.

It may be noted that it was decided in 2018 that the residential properties may have 50 per cent increase in tax, while commercial set-ups may have 100 per cent rise.

Reacting to the statement, Padmanabhan, a resident from Nanganallur said, “It is a welcome gesture of retaining the property tax status referring 1 April, 2018. This is a relief for many tax payers. I hope the panel completes reviewing the representations before the local body elections. Additionally, the water and drainage tax should also be reduced accordingly.”

When the announcement of hike was made, Alandur MLA, T M Anbarasan, along with residents, welfare associations, traders staged protest and also voiced out the concerns during the Assembly session.

Following the committee formation, residents and welfare associations heaped praises on the MLA for raising the issue.

Welcoming the move, People’s Welfare Association secretary V Rama Rao, said, “The new tax was irrational, erratic which created heavy burden on the owners. In spite of levying property tax for the years – 1998, 2003 and 2008 – Alandur tax payers received demand notice of increase of the tax to sixfold of the old amount. The panel should take into consideration before final tax is determined.”

However, Prashanth Vijaykumar from Nanganallur states that, “The Minister has just informed of the committee formation. We will have to wait until the team submits the findings. Additionally, the sewerage and water tax should also be reduced.”