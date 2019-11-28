‘Chumma Kizhi’ goes viral

Chumma Kizhi , the first single of Rajinikanth’s Darbar was out last evening. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by SP Balasubhramanyam and penned by Vivek, it caught the admiration of Rajinikanth fans. Soon it started to trend in social media.

A thrilled Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, “Decades may pass.. but this legend’s energy keeps inspiring! Thank you dear SPB sir for #ChummaKizhi.”

Produced by Lyca, AR Murugadoss is directing the film which also has Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal characters. Darbar will be hitting the screens on 9 January, 2020, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The lyric video of Chumma Kizhi features Rajinikanth himself appearing to utter the lines Chumma Kizhi. What follows are peppy beats and catchy lyrics that glorifies Rajinikanth.

Ganesh, a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, is all thrilled. He says, “It is a perfect treat for us. The lyrics are catchy. The peppy beats and magnetic voice of SPB are the major highlights.”

“Anirudh deserves special congrats. There was tremendous pressure on him as he delivered a huge hit in Petta. The intro song Marana Mass was a delight for all. Now he has lived up to all expectations in Chumma Kizhi. I am eagerly waiting to see the song on big screen.”