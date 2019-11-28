Man held for stealing policeman’s bike at Guindy

Chennai: A man has been arrested by the city police for stealing a two-wheeler parked at Guindy police station. The vehicle belongs to a policeman.

According to sources, Arun Kumar, a resident of Alandur, is with the Armed Reserve police force. A few days ago, he had parked his two-wheeler at the premises of Guindy police station and stepped out for some work. When he returned he found the vehicle missing.

The police checked the CCTV facility and found a man taking it. The visuals showed the man had a challan in his hand. On zooming into it, they found he was fined for drunken driving. Based on the records, they arrested Arun Raj (26), a resident of Perungalathur for stealing the two-wheeler.

Arun claimed that he took the bike by mistake as he was in an inebriated condition.