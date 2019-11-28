Tamannaah in web series

Kajal Aggarwal and Hansika are playing part of web series. Tamannaah is now joining the list. A Tamil web series that features her in the lead will be aired on Hotstar.

Apart from the web series, the actress will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen and will be seen in a Bollywood flick titled Bole Chudiyan, where she shares screen space with Nawazuddin Siddhiqui. She will also be seen in a special appearance in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

She was last seen in Vishal’s Action. She played action-packed role where she performed some stunt sequences without body double.