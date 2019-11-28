Tamilnaud civic polls: SEC holds all-party meet

Chennai: Crucial points such as when to hold the local body elections and in how many stages they should be conducted were discussed during the all-party meeting held at the State Election Commission today.

The meeting was chaired by State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy during which representatives from all major parties took part.

Indicating that the stage is set for the long pending civic polls in Tamilnadu, the State Election Commission on 18 November informed the Supreme Court that notification for local body elections will be issued on 2 December. Following this, the SEC held review meetings with various district Collectors.