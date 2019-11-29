Asian Paints’ runs APSS campaign

Chennai: Asian Paints recently ran a campaign for Asian Paints Painting Service (APSS) service with a toll-free number, wherein upon requesting, an Asian Paint trained Customer Associate would visit the home to assist with all painting needs.

A statement from the company said, that the service offered from assessing a customer’s needs to scientifically evaluating your home, from choosing the right product and shades to doing a speedy and efficient job, from having trained contractors and painters to committing on on-time completion.

Commenting on Asian Paints service, COO, Asian Paints Limited Amit Syngle said, “People often recognize beautiful home designs but have a hard time translating it into their own space. It’s not always easy to reflect your ideas in the most aesthetic way. So with Asian Paints Painting Service we not only brought a new service to the people of Tamilnadu but also enabled them to connect and understand them better. This end-to-end solution assisted customers with all their painting needs. We saw the content and happy look on their faces and that is a big win for us.”