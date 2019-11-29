Bobby Simha takes action avatar

Chennai: Actor Bobby Simha will play the lead in an action thriller to be directed by debutant filmmaker Ramanan Purushothama. The movie commenced with a pooja Thursday. The film will see Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead.

Kashmira made her debut in Tamil with GV Prakash Kumar and Siddharth’s Sivappu Manjal Pachai. The film is produced by Rajani Telluri and Reshmi Simha under SRT Entertainments and Mudhra’s Film Factory. Music is by Rajesh Murugesan who is known for composing music for Alphonse Puthren’s Neram and Premam.

It will have twists and turns all set in a single night, with several edge-of-the-seat moments. It is also said to be set against the backdrop of Munnar and Chennai, and much of the action takes place in the rain.