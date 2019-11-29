Killer Jeans targets millennials

Killer Jeans of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd going after millennials to garner more foot falls. The lifestyle brand Killer is now available for women under the brand ‘Killer For Her’. This brand is available on leading e-commerce sites.

Chairman and managing director, Kewalchand Jain, said,’Comfort is the key for millennials and what could be more comfortable than a pair of denims which has also become a semi-formal wear and the other trend that is being observed is one person owning several pairs of jeans and following fads across the world and quickly moving to new designs. We would still want to work on innovating new designs, patterns, devise marketing campaigns to launch our new theme based products, reaching out to millennials through large format stores and MBOs through interesting concepts like shop-in-shop where the customer would actually get the feel of the products before purchasing it.”

The rural and semi urban areas provide a big growth opportunity as fashion trends percolate across the country and fashion awareness starts catching up. Killer recognizes this trend and hence have built a pan India presence with sharper focus on metros to Tier I-VI cities to cater to key consumer segments.