P&G sets Rs 200 crores environmental fund

Chennai: Procter and Gamble (P&G) India announced that it has set-up a Rs 200 crore “Environmental Sustainability Fund” to collaborate with external partners offering environmentally sustainable business solutions. With this announcement, P&G also launched the second edition of “P&G vGROW External Business Partner Summit”.

According to a press release, vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering industry-leading solutions. The two-day summit offers a platform to potential partners like start-ups, small businesses, individuals and large organizations offering innovative industry-leading solutions to pitch to P&G’s leadership team.

MD and CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent, Madhusudan Gopalan said, “Environmental sustainability is a key pillar of our citizenship efforts and embedded in our business strategy. We know that solving the biggest challenges requires collaboration that enables people, planet and businesses to thrive. We are delighted to set-up the “Environmental Sustainability Fund” to collaborate with external partners in India that are offering cutting-edge environmentally sustainable solutions in line with our strategy.”