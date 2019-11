Filmmaker Anand Shankar will be direct Vishal for a movie soon, which will be bankrolled by KB Films. Sources that Ritu Varma, who is playing the female lead in Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been approached to play the female lead in the film.

The film will be shot predominantly in Malaysia and the shoot will commence in February. Anand Shankar last directed Vikram in Iru Mugan which was also shot in Malaysia.