Soori to share screen with Rajini

After Darbar, Rajinikanth is all set to begin shoot for his 168th venture soon. It will be produced by Sun Pictures, who had earlier bankrolled two of Rajinikanth’s successful films – Endhiran and the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial Petta.

The makers have officially announced that popular comedian Soori will be acting in the movie. The actor will be sharing screen space along with Superstar for the first time. Music will be composed by D Imman.

Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions is releasing 9 January. Touted to be a cop-based action film, Darbar has Nayanthara as heroine. Music is by Anirudh.