TN civic polls: Supreme Court agrees to hear DMK petition

Chennai: Supreme Court today agreed for an urgent hearing of a petition filed by DMK on Thursday seeking the court to direct the authorities to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotational process before issuance of election notification for civic polls.

Explaining about the motive behind filing the petition, DMK president M K Stalin today said that his party wants local body elections to be held in a fair manner.

”AIADMK has created so much confusion in holding the civic polls. The wards are not delimited as per the orders of the court. We are ready to face the election, even if it is announced without streamlining things,” he said.