Anglo Indian Food Fest in Chennai

Chennai: Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai is conducting Anglo Indian Food Festival in the city. Anglo Indian cooking Chef Bridget White Kumar, who is acclaimed for compiling the extinct flavours of the Anglo Indians style, had trained the chefs of GRT Hotel to precisely extract and provide the perfect blend of British cuisines with Indian flavours at the Ministry of Chutneys.

The pop-up restaurant will open for dinner till 15 December at Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai. From the mulligatawny soup to grandmas chicken country captain to Anglo Indian pork pot roast to classic bread pudding, the menu has been created with Chef Bridget White Kumar’s recipes. For more details, contact Shabin at 9940166073.