It feels good to play for Tamilnadu: R Sai Kishore

Chennai: R Sai Kishore, a resident of Madipakkam has made a mark for himself in domestic cricket. The left-arm finger spinner is now playing for Tamilnadu and has been helping the team win matches at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament by spinning a web around the opposition batsmen and taking wickets at regular intervals.

Speaking to News Today, Sai Kishore, says, “I have been playing First Division League for more than five years now. My performance was consistent and that is how I got selected to play for a few teams in TNPL so far through which today I have landed a place for myself in the Tamilnadu team.”

Sai Kishore is now the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 scalps and holds the second-best best economy rate at 4.21 among TN bowlers.”It feels good to play for Tamilnadu. It feels good to see that the hardwork I pitched in has started to bear fruits,” says the spinner.

Talking about his experience of serving as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he says, “Since I am from Chennai, I was always a fanboy of CSK. Serving as a net bowler for the team was like an unpaid internship. The overall learning experience was priceless. I gained a lot of confidence by bowling to international cricketers. It gave me the confidence that I can perform well even if it is against the best player.”

On playing alongside Dinesh Karthik, he says, “It is a great experience to play with a legendary player like DK. It helps me learn a lot, as he would give advises on how to play. He is very approachable and clear my doubts about the game.”

Talking about the bonding with Indian cricketer and fellow Madipakkam resident Vijay Shankar, Kishore says, “Vijay Shankar is more like a best friend to me. I can talk about anything to him. Since we both are from the same place, we get to discuss a lot of topics. He used to talk a lot about his international matches to me. We share a good rapport.”

Speaking about the team and his fellow players, the 23 -year-old cricketer says, “Head coach D Vasu, assistant coach R Prasanna and captain Dinesh Karthik render strong support to the team. The atmosphere in the team is very good and there is no pressure. The team spirit is high and all players are very supportive and motivating.” “My dream is to represent the nation soon,” he adds.