Let’s football, says Kathir

Pariyerum Perumal fame Kathir was last seen in Vijay-starrer Bigil. His next is also a sports drama titled Jada. It is written and directed by debutant Kumaran. The film features newcomer Roshini as the female lead, while Kishore and Yogi Babu play supporting roles. Kathir played a football coach in Bigil. Though he appeared briefly in the movie, his performance was appreciated by all.

Speaking to News Today, Kathir, says, “Jada is based on 7s football, a game which is quite popular in the streets of Chennai. I would compare the film more with Pariyerum Perumal than Bigil.”

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: On working with a newcomer Kumaran in Jada?

A: I am really in awe of Kumaran’s creativity. More than his creativity, his ego less nature is what going to escalate his directorial caliber. He is always open to ideas and inputs, which he incorporates and presents them beautifully.

Q: Tell us about the movie.

A: It is a sports film, but doesn’t really follow the template of the sports movies that we have seen. It will be a slice-of-life story of a player from North Madras. There are also elements such as action and romance, but it wont be your usual commercial film. I am confident that Jada will be an interesting film.

Q: How different is Jada from Bigil?

A: Jada will emphasise the difference in the game of football played on street and at an international arena. Many have been linking Bigil and Jada for the football element, but both belong to different zones.

Q: What are the major highlights of the movie?

A: The visuals by Kumaran Suriya along with Sam CS’s music has elevated the films visuals to greater level. Sams musical score is a great pillar of support to the whole movie. There are lot of emotions and thats what I majorly liked about the film.

Q: Who is your greatest source of encouragement?

A: I would like to thank my father for being a great support and its because of him, I am here. He motivates me ever.