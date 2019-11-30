‘Mookuthi Amman’ goes on floors

RJ-turned-actor RJ Balaji was last seen in the lead role in the political satire LKG. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner Vels Film International, LKG has went on to garner critical and commercial success. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for his next project with the same production banner for his next film.

Titled as Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji has written the story, screenplay, dialogues and will also be directing the same with NJ Saravanan. The film is touted to be a Summer 2020 release and it was officially launched yesterday at Bagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari followed by commencement of shooting at Nagercoil.

The first leg of shooting will be held in Nagercoil and Nayanthara will be joining the crew soon. On the technical front, the music for this film will be composed by Grish Gopalakrishnan of Aval fame. Dinesh Krishnan of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam fame is handling cinematography, Selva RK of Pariyerum Perumal fame is taking care of editing.