Panerai celebrates its association with MSD

Chennai: Panerai has celebrated its successful collaboration with Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is also its brand ambassador for India. As a mark of tribute to the athlete and true connoisseur of the brand, the brand introduced two special edition watches; Luminor GMT – 44 mm (PAM01056) and the Luminor Chrono Flyback – 44 mm (PAM01057).

“I am delighted to be a part of Panerai’s family. I had the chance to live the brand’s spirit that perfectly embodies the values of authenticity and passion for sport. As a devoted fan of the brand it is a great honour for me to have inspired these two models,” Dhoni said.

“MS Dhoni is an athlete with a bold personality. The collaboration between him and the brand was born naturally since it expresses values to which our brand is strongly linked: commitment towards sport and the willing to set new records. The two special editions dedicated to this iconic sportsman contributed to make our collaboration even stronger,” said Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroue.