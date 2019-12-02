IIT student bags Rs 50 lakh placement offer

Mumbai: Sachin Rana, a fourth year student pursuing Bachelor of Science – Chemistry, IIT Bombay has recently received a pre-placement offer of Rs 10 lakhs by educational-tech start-up, Unacademy.

According to a press release, Sachin has been sharing his knowledge as a teacher from the first year of his graduation and has been associated with Unacademy for more than two years as one of their top educators for organic chemistry. He also has an active YouTube Channel called Sachin Rana [IITB], with over 148,000 subscribers, which is extremely popular amongst IIT aspirants, the release added.

Sharing his views and experience Sachin Rana said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with Unacademy as an educator and delighted to have received the pre-placement offer of Rs 50 lakhs. Unacademy is a very unconventional platform supporting the dreams of millions of learners throughout their journey of preparing for competitive exams.”