‘Kaithi’ actor in Vijay’s next

Chennai: Vijay is currently busy shooting for a movie being directed by Logesh Kanagaraj. Earlier, the team had announced that Malayalam actor Antony Varghese has been roped in to play a negative role in Thalapathy 64.

According to the latest reports, Antony Varghese has been replaced by Tamil actor Arjun Das, who won laurels for his performance in Lokesh’s Kaithi. XB Film Creators, the film’s production house, officially announced his inclusion with a tweet. They wrote, “Team #Thalapathy64 welcomes the super Talented @iam_arjundas on board! #ArjunDasJoinsThalapathy64 (sic).”

An elated Arjun said, “It is a dream-come-true moment to work with Vijay sir so early in my career. I will be forever grateful to Lokesh for casting me in the film. I am having mixed emotions; the feeling will sink in only when I begin shooting for the film.”