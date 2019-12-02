‘Legend’ dons greasepaint

Chennai: Owner of New Saravana Stores, who became popular after appearing in advertisement commercials, makes his debut as actor and producer on big screen.

His maiden venture bankrolled by New Saravana Stores Brammandamai is written and directed by JD and Jerry. The movie went on floors at AVM Studios in the presence of AVM Saravanan and veteran filmmaker S P Muthuraman.

Legend Saravanan plays the lead with Geethika Tiwary who also debuts alongside in this movie. Music is scored by Harris Jayaraj. Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Thambi Ramiah, Kali Venkat, Mayilsamy, Latha, Kovai Sarala, Devi Mahesh are also in the cast.

Velraj cranks camera, SS Moorthy jandles art, Ruben takes care of editing, while Pattukkottai Prabakar has written dialogues. The movie is planned to be shot at some of the exotic locations of the world, besides Chennai, Pollachi, Himalayas and a few overseas locations.