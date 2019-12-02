Man surrenders for killing Indian student in US

Washington: A US national has surrendered to the police in San Bernardino and been arrested on charges of killing Indian national Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat early this week, the police said.

The suspect Eric Turner, 42, turned himself in on Saturday, the San Bernardino Police Department said on Sunday.

He has been arrested on charges of killing Sudhesh, 25, outside a motel where he was working part-time. A resident of Mysuru, Abhishek was a student of Masters Degree in computer science at California State University San Bernardino.