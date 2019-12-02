More ways to purchase, more approaches to discover The Digital Cookie® platform helps girls superpower their cookie product product product sales because they exceed the booth with mobile and online stations.

That’s right. The working platform is an enjoyable, educational tool that can help girls run and handle their Girl Scout Cookie online businesses.

This means more means on her to understand, and much more ways so that you could purchase and support her success. It means more possibilities to power brand brand brand new, unique, and amazing experiences which help her discover life that is essential, unleash her internal frontrunner, and also a ton of enjoyable!

So what can she do using the Digital Cookie platform? With an enjoyable, robust, hands-on software, the Digital Cookie platform is an incredible learning experience for each woman. About marketing, budgeting, resource allocation, and other critical business skills—encouraging and guiding her as she makes her way to cookie boss success through it, she has access to even more tools that teach her.

In the platform, girls can set their cookie objectives, monitor their progress, manage requests and stock, learn Internet security abilities, and more—all as they make age-specific Cookie Business badges and explore methods to help other people by spending their profits back in their communities.

Utilizing the Digital Cookie platform, girls can:

Gain brand brand brand new crucial company and social abilities in a great and way that is engaging.

Invite cookie clients to order and pay easily for cookies online and through their mobile application.

Earn funds to power amazing year-round tasks for her troop!

So, how exactly does the Digital Cookie platform work? It’s a whole lot like purchasing your snacks at a conventional cookie booth, however with an on-line twist!

The girls initiate the cookie sale, whether online, via email, or in person at the cookie booth with their Digital Cookie mobile app in true Girl Scout style.

A lady Scout you know may ask you to definitely go to her individualized cookie site where it is possible to put your purchase, spend making use of Visa Checkout or bank cards, get purchase shipped or delivered with a Girl Scout,* and even donate snacks to charity.

Some Girl Scouts can take in-person requests utilizing an app that is mobile additionally enables them to firmly accept re re payments utilizing bank cards.

Choose your snacks, put your order, and finish your transaction. Boom, similar to that, you’ve got Girl that is delicious Scout coming your path!

Find out if the Digital Cookie platform comes in your market.

Get information from your own neighborhood Girl Scout council, or go here variety of participating councils:

Councils Participating in Digital Cookie

once you know a Girl Scout, tell her you have in mind being a Digital Cookie platform customer—and she’ll go on it after that!

Don’t understand a Girl Scout? It is possible to nevertheless help girls discover crucial abilities and do amazing things by purchasing snacks at your neighborhood cookie booth. Enter your zip rule into the “Find snacks!” device for a summary of planned cookie stands in your community.