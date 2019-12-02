Nayaab calendar launched in Chennai

City-based designer Faiza Aman Khan has launched ‘Nayaab’ calendar recently encompassing pristine and astounding nature around us. The calendar features pictures of Bigg Boss 3 fame and actress Sakshi Agarwal dressed in elegant dresses by ‘Fab by Faiza’, posing along with a gigantic elephant amid lush green forests.

“It was definitely a challenging and risky shoot. We did it in the interiors of Allapuzha in Kerala where we had to travel at least for 20 kilometers to even get a water bottle. But, that is where the actual beauty lies… in the undisturbed nature. Through the shoot, we also wanted to spread social awareness on conservation of forests,” said Faiza Aman Khan.

Each picture in the calendar has a meaning and story behind it, says Faiza. “For the picture in January slot, Sakshi will be holding a lantern, to depict that the first month brings new light into our lives. Similarly, since February is the month of love, the model is dressed in a fiery red costume,” she said. There are similar themes for all the months including success, perfection, spring and monsoon. The event was attended by director Cheran, Namitha, Athulya Ravi, Daniel, Sreedevi Ramesh and Suja Varunee.