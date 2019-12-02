Rosatom experts participated in conference

Mumbai: Rosatom Experts recently participated in the “Future of Light Water Reactor Technology in India” conference organized by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) under the aegis of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) which was held between 11 and 13 November in Mumbai.

According to a press release, the event was devoted to questions of future utilization of light water reactors in India to supplement existing plans of construction of heavy water pressurized reactors.

During the conference participants discussed issues and possibilities of localization of light water reactor systems manufacturing within the framework of the “Make in India” programme, B2B meeting were held to discuss cooperation opportunities with Indian companies. Rosatom State Corporation experts in their presentations addressed topics on further development of cooperation between Russia and India. The release noted, Rosatom is technical consultant and main equipment supplier for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamilnadu.