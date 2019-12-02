Tamilnadu local body elections on 27 and 30 December

Chennai: The State Election Commission today announced that the long pending civic polls in the State will be held in two stages on 27 and 30 December.

Making the announcement today, State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy said, the votes will be counted on 2 January and the results will be announced on the same day.

“Filing of nominations will begin on 6 December and the last date is 13 December. The nominations will be scrutinised on 16 December and the last date for withdrawal is 18 December,” he said.

He further said ballot method will be followed in Grama Panchayat elections.

“Indirect elections to Mayors and Municipality Chairmen will be held 11 January,” he said.

Since the election date has been announced, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today.

He further said the date of election for the urban local bodies will be announced later.