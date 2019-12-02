Teaser of ‘Queen’ web series is out

Chennai: Filmmaker Gautham Menon’s Queen, a web series based on the life of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa saw its teaser released on Sunday.

The series will be premiered on popular streaming platform MX Player, which is also producing Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Ponniyin Selvan. The teaser begins with Jayalalithaa as a schoolgirl standing in front of a mic receiving appreciations from the students.

Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing Jayalalithaa in the series. Popular Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen playing the role of MGR. The web-series is co-directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidari fame. The makers are also planning to release the trailer on 5 December.