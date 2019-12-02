Vikram’s next titled ‘Amar’

Chennai: Actor Vikram is busy shooting for his next being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Sources say that the movie is titled Amar. Reports are also doing the rounds that the versatile actor will be seen in as many as 25 looks in the film.

While Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame is playing the heroine, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is playing the antagonist and has completed the first schedule of shoot.

Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to share a photo from the sets of Vikram 58 and thanked the Tamil people for their constant support. He wrote, “Greetings (Vanakkam) All.. Thanks to all Tamilians for helping my first step in acting… First schedule completed successfully… I’m waiting to see everyone again.. (sic).”

Produced by Seven Screen Studio,A R Rahman is composing the music for the film.