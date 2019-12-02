White House not to attend impeachment hearing

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s attorney has said that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set for Wednesday that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.

“We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives.